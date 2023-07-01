Taysom Hill is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints square off against the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Taysom Hill Injury Status

Hill is currently not on the injury report.

Taysom Hill 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 13-for-19 (68.4%), 240 YDS (12.6 YPA), 2 TD, 0 INT 96 CAR, 575 YDS, 7 TD

Taysom Hill Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 136.80 78 3 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 67.29 220 22 2023 ADP - 177 21

Other Saints Players

Taysom Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 0 0 0 4 81 1 Week 2 Buccaneers 0 0 0 3 14 0 Week 4 Vikings 0 0 0 5 21 1 Week 5 Seahawks 1 1 22 1 0 9 112 3 Week 6 Bengals 2 4 16 0 0 5 39 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 2 2 48 0 0 3 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 2 0 0 10 61 0 Week 9 Ravens 1 1 13 0 0 1 6 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 Week 11 Rams 1 3 14 0 0 9 52 0 Week 12 @49ers 0 1 0 0 0 6 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 1 1 21 0 0 3 10 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 80 1 0 7 30 0 Week 16 @Browns 0 0 0 9 56 1 Week 17 @Eagles 2 2 24 0 0 14 46 1 Week 18 Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 5 24 0

