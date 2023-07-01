In Week 12 of the 2023 season, Tank Dell and the Houston Texans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Dell's stats.

Dell has caught 20 passes (35 targets) for 319 yards (106.3 per game) and has four touchdowns during his last three games.

Tank Dell Injury Status

Dell is currently listed as active.

Tank Dell 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 67 TAR, 42 REC, 659 YDS, 6 TD

Tank Dell Fantasy Insights

With 105.8 fantasy points in 2023 (11.8 per game), Dell is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 54th overall.

In his last three games, Dell has racked up 57.4 total fantasy points (19.1 per game), hauling in 20 balls (on 35 targets) for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

Dell has hauled in 26 balls (on 43 targets) for 392 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 65.8 fantasy points (13.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Dell's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he came through with six catches and 114 receiving yards with two touchdowns (23.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tank Dell let down his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (2 receptions, 13 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Other Texans Players

Tank Dell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 7 5 145 1 Week 4 Steelers 3 1 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 57 0 Week 8 @Panthers 4 3 16 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 11 6 114 2 Week 10 @Bengals 14 6 56 1 Week 11 Cardinals 10 8 149 1

