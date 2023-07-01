At +15000, Tank Dell is outside the top-10 favorites to bring home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 13th-best in the NFL.

Tank Dell 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +15000 13th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Tank Dell Insights

Dell has piled up 659 receiving yards (73.2 per game) and six receiving TDs, reeling in 42 balls on 67 targets.

The Texans have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season and are 11th in the league in scoring.

On offense, Houston has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 277.7 per game. The Texans rank 25th on defense (241.4 passing yards allowed per game).

All Texans Player Award Futures

