Tage Thompson 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tage Thompson's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
Think Tage Thompson will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Tage Thompson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|24
|Time on Ice
|18:49
|451:52
|Goals
|0.3
|8
|Assists
|0.3
|8
|Points
|0.7
|16
|Hits
|1
|24
|Takeaways
|0.6
|14
|Giveaways
|0.3
|7
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|14
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Tage Thompson's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.