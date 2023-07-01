Might the Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +15000.

Tage Thompson's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Tage Thompson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Time on Ice 18:49 451:52 Goals 0.3 8 Assists 0.3 8 Points 0.7 16 Hits 1.0 24 Takeaways 0.6 14 Giveaways 0.3 7 Penalty Minutes 0.6 14

Tage Thompson's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

