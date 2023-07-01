Might the Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +15000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tage Thompson's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Think Tage Thompson will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Tage Thompson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 24
Time on Ice 18:49 451:52
Goals 0.3 8
Assists 0.3 8
Points 0.7 16
Hits 1.0 24
Takeaways 0.6 14
Giveaways 0.3 7
Penalty Minutes 0.6 14

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Tage Thompson's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.