Switzerland is +475 to finish first in Group A of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +25000 to win the tournament).

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Switzerland: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +25000 23 3 Odds to Win Group A +475 13 2

Switzerland: Last World Cup Performance

Switzerland did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Bet on Switzerland to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Switzerland: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Philippines July 21 1:00 AM ET - - Norway July 25 4:00 AM ET - - New Zealand July 30 3:00 AM ET - -

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Switzerland Roster

Name Age Number Club Noelle Maritz 27 - Arsenal WFC (England) Julia Stierli 26 2 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Seraina Friedli 30 - FC Zurich (Switzerland) Livia Peng 21 12 Levante UD (Spain) Gaelle Thalmann 37 1 Real Betis Seville (Spain) Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic 32 9 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ramona Bachmann 32 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eseosa Aigbogun 30 19 Paris FC (France) Meriame Terchoun 27 23 Dijon FCO (France) Coumba Sow 28 11 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Luana Buhler 27 15 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Viola Calligaris 27 18 Levante UD (Spain) Sandrine Mauron 26 16 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Geraldine Reuteler 24 6 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Lara Marti 23 3 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Lia Walti 30 - Arsenal WFC (England) Riola Xhemaili 20 7 - Fabienne Humm 36 20 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Alisha Lehmann 24 - Aston Villa WFC (England) Amira Arfaoui 23 - - Marion Rey 24 - FC Zurich (Switzerland) Seraina Piubel 23 - FC Zurich (Switzerland) Nadine Riesen 23 - FC Zurich (Switzerland) Laura Felber 21 - Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Iman Beney 16 11 Young Boys Bern (Switzerland)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.