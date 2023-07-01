At +300 and +325, respectively, Troy and South Alabama are the two favorites to win the Sun Belt in 2023. Prior to placing a bet on the Sun Belt winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

Odds to Win the Sun Belt

Team Odds to Win Sun Belt Troy +300 South Alabama +325 Coastal Carolina +500 Marshall +700 Louisiana +800 UL Monroe +800 Appalachian State +850 Georgia Southern +2000 Georgia State +3500 Southern Miss +4000 Arkansas State +5000 Texas State +6600 Old Dominion +8000

Sun Belt Upcoming Games

Rhode Island Rams at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+ Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marshall Thundering Herd 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Citadel Bulldogs at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Bucknell Bison at James Madison Dukes 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Alcorn State Braves at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NFL Network

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NFL Network Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN

