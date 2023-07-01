Stuart Skinner 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Stuart Skinner is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stuart Skinner's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)
Think Stuart Skinner will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Stuart Skinner 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Goaltending Record
|--
|11-9-1
|Shots Against
|18.83
|546
|Goals Against
|3.04
|63
|Saves
|16.66
|483
|Save %
|--
|0.885
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Stuart Skinner's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.