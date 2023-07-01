In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Stuart Skinner is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Stuart Skinner's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Stuart Skinner 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Goaltending Record -- 11-9-1 Shots Against 18.83 546 Goals Against 3.04 63 Saves 16.66 483 Save % -- 0.885

Stuart Skinner's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

