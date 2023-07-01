Steven Nelson's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Houston Texans against the Baltimore Ravens. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Steven Nelson Injury Status

Nelson is currently not listed as injured.

Steven Nelson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 52 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Steven Nelson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 3 @Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 9 Eagles 1.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 13 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

