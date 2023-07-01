In terms of odds to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is currently +5000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stephen Curry MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+5000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $5000)

Clutch Player Odds: +1100 (5th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1100)

Think Stephen Curry will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Stephen Curry 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 28.2 706 Rebounds 4.7 118 Assists 4.4 111 Steals 0.7 18 Blocks 0.3 8 FG% 46.4% 219-for-472 3P% 41.6% 121-for-291

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Stephen Curry's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.