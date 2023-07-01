Stephen Curry 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
In terms of odds to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is currently +5000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stephen Curry MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+5000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $5000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +1100 (5th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1100)
Think Stephen Curry will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Stephen Curry 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|28.2
|706
|Rebounds
|4.7
|118
|Assists
|4.4
|111
|Steals
|0.7
|18
|Blocks
|0.3
|8
|FG%
|46.4%
|219-for-472
|3P%
|41.6%
|121-for-291
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Stephen Curry's Next Game
- Matchup: Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.