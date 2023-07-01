Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the New Jersey Devils' Simon Nemec is currently +8000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Simon Nemec's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +8000 (13th in NHL)

Simon Nemec 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 10 Time on Ice 20:55 209:19 Goals 0.1 1 Assists 0.3 3 Points 0.4 4 Hits 0.3 3 Takeaways 0.4 4 Giveaways 0.3 3 Penalty Minutes 0.2 2

Simon Nemec's Next Game

Matchup: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+

BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+

