Simon Nemec 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the New Jersey Devils' Simon Nemec is currently +8000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Simon Nemec's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +8000 (13th in NHL)
Think Simon Nemec will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Simon Nemec 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|10
|Time on Ice
|20:55
|209:19
|Goals
|0.1
|1
|Assists
|0.3
|3
|Points
|0.4
|4
|Hits
|0.3
|3
|Takeaways
|0.4
|4
|Giveaways
|0.3
|3
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|2
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Simon Nemec's Next Game
- Matchup: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.