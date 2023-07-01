Sheldon Rankins is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Houston Texans square off against the Baltimore Ravens in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Sheldon Rankins Injury Status

Rankins is currently not on the injury report.

Sheldon Rankins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 43 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Sheldon Rankins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

