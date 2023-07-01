Darius Shaquille Leonard is +15000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 15th-best in the league.

Darius Shaquille Leonard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 15th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Darius Shaquille Leonard Insights

Leonard has suited up for nine games, delivering two TFL and 65 tackles for the Eagles.

The Eagles have the 13th-ranked passing offense this year (235.7 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 260.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Philadelphia ranks eighth in rushing yards this year (126.0 rushing yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 90.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +350 (1st in NFL) +8000 (7th in NFL) A.J. Brown +3300 (3rd in NFL) Haason Reddick +8000 (10th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (15th in NFL) Shaquille Leonard +15000 (15th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +12500 (17th in NFL) Jalen Carter +20000 (26th in NFL) Darius Slay +20000 (26th in NFL) D'Andre Swift +40000 (120th in NFL)

