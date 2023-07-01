The 2023 season kicks off for Shaquill Griffin when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Shaquill Griffin Injury Status

Griffin is currently not on the injured list.

Shaquill Griffin 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Shaquill Griffin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 2 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.0 2.0 9 0 2

