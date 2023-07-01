Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|19:54
|577:12
|Goals
|0.2
|7
|Assists
|0.8
|22
|Points
|1.0
|29
|Hits
|0.5
|14
|Takeaways
|0.8
|23
|Giveaways
|0.4
|11
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|20
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
