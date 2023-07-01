Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 29
Time on Ice 19:54 577:12
Goals 0.2 7
Assists 0.8 22
Points 1.0 29
Hits 0.5 14
Takeaways 0.8 23
Giveaways 0.4 11
Penalty Minutes 0.7 20

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' Next Game

