Russell Westbrook 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers is +8000 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Westbrook.
Russell Westbrook Sixth Man Odds
- Sixth Man Odds: +8000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)
- MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Russell Westbrook 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Points
|11.1
|301
|Rebounds
|6.2
|168
|Assists
|4.7
|126
|Steals
|1.1
|30
|Blocks
|0.5
|13
|FG%
|45.9%
|122-for-266
|3P%
|27%
|17-for-63
Russell Westbrook's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA
