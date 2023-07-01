Russell Westbrook 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Russell Westbrook's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player award are +50000. For more stats and info on the Los Angeles Clippers player, scroll down.
Russell Westbrook MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
- Sixth Man Odds: +8000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)
Russell Westbrook 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Points
|11.1
|301
|Rebounds
|6.2
|168
|Assists
|4.7
|126
|Steals
|1.1
|30
|Blocks
|0.5
|13
|FG%
|45.9%
|122-for-266
|3P%
|27.0%
|17-for-63
Russell Westbrook's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA
