Roquan Smith is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens square off against the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Roquan Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not listed as injured.

Roquan Smith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 169 Tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 3 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Roquan Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.5 0 9 0 1 Week 2 @Packers 0 0 11 0 0 Week 3 Texans 0 2 16 1 1 Week 4 @Giants 0 0 10 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0 0 8 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 1 12 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 12 1 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 0 0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0 0 5 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 1 1 7 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0 0 8 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0 2 11 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 1 5 1 2 Week 15 @Browns 0 1 11 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0 1 14 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 0 0 9 0 1 Week 18 @Bengals 0 1 16 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0 0 8 0 0

