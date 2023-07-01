At +4000, Roquan Smith is outside the top-10 favorites to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 15th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Roquan Smith? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Roquan Smith 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +4000 15th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Roquan Smith Insights

With 4.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 169 tackles, and three interceptions in 17 games, Smith was an important contributor on defense.

The Ravens ranked fifth-worst in passing offense last season (178.8 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per contest.

Baltimore fired on all cylinders in the running game last season, as it ranked second-best in rushing offense (160 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (92.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.