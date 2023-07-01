The 2023 season kicks off for Ronald Darby when the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ronald Darby Injury Status

Darby is currently not on the injured list.

Ronald Darby 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Ravens Players

Ronald Darby 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 1

