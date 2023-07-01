The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Rock Ya-Sin and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a matchup against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Rock Ya-Sin Injury Status

Ya-Sin is currently not on the injured list.

Is Ya-Sin your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Rock Ya-Sin 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 45 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Rep Ya-Sin and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Ravens Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rock Ya-Sin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 3 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 7 Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 10 Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.