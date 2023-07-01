Robert Woods: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Robert Woods is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Robert Woods Injury Status
Woods is currently not on the injured list.
Robert Woods 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|91 TAR, 53 REC, 527 YDS, 2 TD
Robert Woods Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|62.70
|210
|75
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|69.59
|217
|82
|2023 ADP
|-
|252
|87
Robert Woods Next Game Props (vs. the Ravens)
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
|25.5
|-118
Robert Woods 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|5
|4
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|9
|4
|85
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|4
|4
|30
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|8
|4
|37
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|4
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|7
|2
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|7
|6
|69
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|5
|4
|30
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|9
|5
|39
|1
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|40
|0
