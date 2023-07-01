Robert Woods is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Houston Texans kick off their season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Robert Woods Injury Status

Woods is currently not on the injured list.

Is Woods your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Robert Woods 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 91 TAR, 53 REC, 527 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Woods and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robert Woods Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 62.70 210 75 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 69.59 217 82 2023 ADP - 252 87

Other Texans Players

Robert Woods Next Game Props (vs. the Ravens)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 25.5 -118

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Robert Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 2 1 13 0 Week 2 @Bills 5 4 39 0 Week 3 Raiders 9 4 85 0 Week 4 @Colts 4 4 30 1 Week 5 @Commanders 8 4 37 0 Week 7 Colts 4 3 26 0 Week 8 @Texans 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 7 2 10 0 Week 11 @Packers 7 6 69 0 Week 12 Bengals 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Eagles 5 1 6 0 Week 14 Jaguars 7 5 49 0 Week 15 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 16 Texans 5 4 30 0 Week 17 Cowboys 9 5 39 1 Week 18 @Jaguars 5 4 40 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.