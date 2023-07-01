The 2023 campaign kicks off for Reed Blankenship when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Reed Blankenship Injury Status

Blankenship is currently not on the injured list.

Is Blankenship your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Reed Blankenship 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Blankenship and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Eagles Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Reed Blankenship 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Packers 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 13 Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 17 Saints 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 18 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Divisional Giants 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.