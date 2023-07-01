Might the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +2500.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rasmus Dahlin's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)

Think Rasmus Dahlin will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Rasmus Dahlin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 24:15 800:28
Goals 0.2 8
Assists 0.6 19
Points 0.8 27
Hits 2 66
Takeaways 0.6 21
Giveaways 0.6 21
Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Rasmus Dahlin's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.