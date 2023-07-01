Might the Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +2500.

Rasmus Dahlin's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)

Rasmus Dahlin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 24:15 800:28 Goals 0.2 8 Assists 0.6 19 Points 0.8 27 Hits 2 66 Takeaways 0.6 21 Giveaways 0.6 21 Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Rasmus Dahlin's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

