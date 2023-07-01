Could the Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Rasmus Andersson's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Rasmus Andersson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Time on Ice 21:17 681:29 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.5 17 Hits 0.4 14 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.5 17

Rasmus Andersson's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

