Rashod Bateman is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Rashod Bateman Injury Status

Bateman is currently not on the injury report.

Is Bateman your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Rashod Bateman NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Rashod Bateman 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 28 TAR, 15 REC, 285 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Bateman and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rashod Bateman Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 38.50 286 111 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 93.21 166 52 2023 ADP - 125 52

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rashod Bateman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 5 2 59 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 4 108 1 Week 3 @Patriots 4 2 59 0 Week 4 Bills 6 3 17 0 Week 7 Browns 5 4 42 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.