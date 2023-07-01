Rashod Bateman: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Rashod Bateman is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Rashod Bateman Injury Status
Bateman is currently not on the injury report.
Rashod Bateman 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|28 TAR, 15 REC, 285 YDS, 2 TD
Rashod Bateman Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|38.50
|286
|111
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|93.21
|166
|52
|2023 ADP
|-
|125
|52
Rashod Bateman 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|5
|2
|59
|1
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|7
|4
|108
|1
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|4
|2
|59
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|6
|3
|17
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|5
|4
|42
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|1
|0
|0
|0
