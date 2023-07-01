With +20000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Rashod Bateman is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in league).

Rashod Bateman 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Rashod Bateman Insights

Bateman was targeted 28 times last year and collected 285 yards on 15 receptions with two TDs. He averaged 47.5 receiving yards.

The Ravens, who were 19th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 48.1% of the time while running the football 51.9% of the time.

Baltimore ranked fifth-worst in passing offense last season (178.8 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game.

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

