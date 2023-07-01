Rashaad Penny: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Rashaad Penny when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Rashaad Penny Injury Status
Penny is currently not on the injured list.
Is Penny your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Rashaad Penny 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|57 CAR, 346 YDS (6.1 YPC), 2 TD
|5 TAR, 4 REC, 16 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Penny and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rashaad Penny Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|48.20
|245
|57
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|114.78
|117
|36
|2023 ADP
|-
|103
|39
Other Eagles Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rashaad Penny 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|12
|60
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|14
|66
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|17
|151
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|8
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.