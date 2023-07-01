The 2023 season kicks off for Rashaad Penny when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Rashaad Penny Injury Status

Penny is currently not on the injured list.

Rashaad Penny 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 57 CAR, 346 YDS (6.1 YPC), 2 TD 5 TAR, 4 REC, 16 YDS, 0 TD

Rashaad Penny Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 48.20 245 57 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 114.78 117 36 2023 ADP - 103 39

Other Eagles Players

Rashaad Penny 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 12 60 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @49ers 6 15 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 14 66 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Lions 17 151 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Saints 8 54 0 0 0 0

