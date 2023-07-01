Quez Watkins: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Quez Watkins is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Quez Watkins Injury Status
Watkins is currently not listed as injured.
Quez Watkins 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|51 TAR, 33 REC, 354 YDS, 3 TD
Quez Watkins Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|51.50
|238
|89
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|39.29
|288
|113
|2023 ADP
|-
|516
|172
Quez Watkins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Vikings
|2
|2
|69
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|4
|4
|80
|0
|Week 11
|@Colts
|2
|2
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Packers
|5
|3
|35
|1
|Week 13
|Titans
|6
|5
|37
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|5
|4
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Bears
|6
|4
|6
|0
|Week 16
|@Cowboys
|5
|1
|19
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Giants
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Championship Game
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|Chiefs
|2
|1
|8
|0
