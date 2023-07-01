Quez Watkins is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their season in Week 1 against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Quez Watkins Injury Status

Watkins is currently not listed as injured.

Quez Watkins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 51 TAR, 33 REC, 354 YDS, 3 TD

Quez Watkins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 51.50 238 89 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 39.29 288 113 2023 ADP - 516 172

Other Eagles Players

Quez Watkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Vikings 2 2 69 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 4 3 19 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 1 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 2 2 25 0 Week 10 Commanders 4 4 80 0 Week 11 @Colts 2 2 31 1 Week 12 Packers 5 3 35 1 Week 13 Titans 6 5 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 5 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bears 6 4 6 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 5 1 19 0 Week 17 Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 4 2 14 0 Championship Game 49ers 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 2 1 8 0

