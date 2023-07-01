Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers is +8000 to take home the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on George.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Paul George Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +8000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

MVP Odds: +25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000) DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Paul George will win Clutch Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Paul George 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 22.9 572 Rebounds 5.7 143 Assists 4.2 104 Steals 1.7 43 Blocks 0.3 7 FG% 45.1% 199-for-441 3P% 39.2% 80-for-204

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Paul George's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA

BSOK, KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.