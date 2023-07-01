Patrick Ricard is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens clash with the Houston Texans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Patrick Ricard Injury Status

Ricard is currently not on the injured list.

Patrick Ricard 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 7 CAR, 16 YDS (2.3 YPC), 0 TD 13 TAR, 11 REC, 74 YDS, 0 TD

Patrick Ricard Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 9.00 430 99 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.57 486 121 2023 ADP - 966 177

Other Ravens Players

Patrick Ricard 2022 Game Log

