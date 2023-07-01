Patrick Ricard is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Baltimore Ravens clash with the Houston Texans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Patrick Ricard Injury Status
Ricard is currently not on the injured list.
Patrick Ricard 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|7 CAR, 16 YDS (2.3 YPC), 0 TD
|13 TAR, 11 REC, 74 YDS, 0 TD
Patrick Ricard Fantasy Insights
|
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|9.00
|430
|99
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|9.57
|486
|121
|2023 ADP
|-
|966
|177
