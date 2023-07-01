Patrick Queen: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a tilt against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Patrick Queen Injury Status
Queen is currently not listed as injured.
Patrick Queen 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|117 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.
Patrick Queen 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Jets
|0.5
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|1
|Week 6
|@Giants
|1.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|1.0
|3.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Panthers
|0.5
|1.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Broncos
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|1
|1
|Week 15
|@Browns
|0.5
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|0.5
|0.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
