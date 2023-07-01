The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens opening the year with a tilt against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Patrick Queen Injury Status

Queen is currently not listed as injured.

Patrick Queen 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 117 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Patrick Queen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.5 0.0 9 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 4 Bills 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 6 @Giants 1.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1.0 3.0 11 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 11 Panthers 0.5 1.0 12 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 15 @Browns 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.5 0.0 9 0 1 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

