The 2023 season kicks off for Patrick Johnson when the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Patrick Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently listed as active.

Patrick Johnson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Patrick Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

