Owen Power 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Could the Buffalo Sabres' Owen Power claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.
Owen Power's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Owen Power 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|22:43
|749:53
|Goals
|0.0
|1
|Assists
|0.3
|11
|Points
|0.4
|12
|Hits
|0.4
|12
|Takeaways
|0.3
|9
|Giveaways
|0.6
|20
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Owen Power's Next Game
- Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
