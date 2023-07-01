Could the Buffalo Sabres' Owen Power claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Owen Power's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Owen Power 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 22:43 749:53 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.3 11 Points 0.4 12 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.3 9 Giveaways 0.6 20 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Owen Power's Next Game

Matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: MSG-B,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

