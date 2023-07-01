Olamide Zaccheaus' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Olamide Zaccheaus Injury Status

Zaccheaus is currently listed as active.

Olamide Zaccheaus 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 61 TAR, 40 REC, 533 YDS, 3 TD

Olamide Zaccheaus Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 70.00 192 64 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 36.00 304 120 2023 ADP - 626 207

Other Eagles Players

Olamide Zaccheaus 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 4 4 49 0 Week 2 @Rams 2 2 21 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 2 2 49 0 Week 4 Browns 2 2 55 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 4 2 39 1 Week 6 49ers 4 4 58 0 Week 7 @Bengals 4 3 31 0 Week 8 Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 2 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 4 2 34 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 12 @Commanders 8 5 91 0 Week 13 Steelers 5 2 13 0 Week 15 @Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 7 4 18 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 7 4 37 1

