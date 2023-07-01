Olamide Zaccheaus: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Olamide Zaccheaus' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Olamide Zaccheaus Injury Status
Zaccheaus is currently listed as active.
Olamide Zaccheaus 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|61 TAR, 40 REC, 533 YDS, 3 TD
Olamide Zaccheaus Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|70.00
|192
|64
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|36.00
|304
|120
|2023 ADP
|-
|626
|207
Olamide Zaccheaus 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|4
|4
|49
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|2
|2
|21
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|2
|2
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|2
|2
|55
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|4
|2
|39
|1
|Week 6
|49ers
|4
|4
|58
|0
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Panthers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|8
|5
|91
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|5
|2
|13
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|7
|4
|18
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|7
|4
|37
|1
