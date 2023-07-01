Odell Beckham Jr. is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Odell Beckham Jr. Insights

The Ravens ran 48.1% passing plays and 51.9% running plays last season. They were 19th in the NFL in scoring.

While Baltimore's pass defense ranked 26th with 232.2 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (178.8 passing yards per game).

All Ravens Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Lamar Jackson +1400 (5th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) Roquan Smith +4000 (15th in NFL) Kyle Hamilton +10000 (28th in NFL) Marlon Humphrey +20000 (51st in NFL) Mark Andrews +20000 (75th in NFL) J.K. Dobbins +20000 (75th in NFL) Rashod Bateman +20000 (75th in NFL) Odell Beckham Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Zay Flowers +25000 (112th in NFL)

