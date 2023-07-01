In Week 12 of the 2023 season, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens will match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Beckham's stats.

In his last three games, Beckham has caught 10 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 70.7 yards per game.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status

Beckham is currently not listed as injured.

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 42 TAR, 24 REC, 374 YDS, 2 TD

Odell Beckham Jr. Fantasy Insights

With 47.4 fantasy points in 2023 (5.3 per game), Beckham is the 55th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 150th overall.

During his last three games Beckham has been targeted 16 times, with 10 receptions for 212 yards and two TDs. He has posted 31.2 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during that stretch.

Beckham has put up 36.1 fantasy points (7.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 15 passes on 27 targets for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Beckham's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, when he put up 11.6 fantasy points with four receptions (on seven targets) for 116 yards.

Other Ravens Players

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1 Week 11 Bengals 7 4 116 0

