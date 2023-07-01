Nolan Smith is +2000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are eighth-best in the league.

Nolan Smith 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +2000 8th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Nolan Smith Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by surrendering only 179.7 passing yards per game. They ranked ninth on offense (241.5 passing yards per game).

Offensively, Philadelphia was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 147.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked 16th on defense (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

