Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the New York Islanders' Noah Dobson is currently +2000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Noah Dobson's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +2000 (4th in NHL)

Noah Dobson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 25:41 822:11 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.8 27 (8th) Points 1 33 Hits 0.7 23 Takeaways 0.5 17 Giveaways 1 31 Penalty Minutes 0.4 14

Noah Dobson's Next Game

Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+

BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+

