Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the New York Islanders' Noah Dobson is currently +2000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Noah Dobson's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +2000 (4th in NHL)

Noah Dobson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 25:41 822:11
Goals 0.2 6
Assists 0.8 27 (8th)
Points 1 33
Hits 0.7 23
Takeaways 0.5 17
Giveaways 1 31
Penalty Minutes 0.4 14

Noah Dobson's Next Game

