Noah Dobson 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the New York Islanders' Noah Dobson is currently +2000 -- see below for more stats and information.
Noah Dobson's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +2000 (4th in NHL)
Noah Dobson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|25:41
|822:11
|Goals
|0.2
|6
|Assists
|0.8
|27 (8th)
|Points
|1
|33
|Hits
|0.7
|23
|Takeaways
|0.5
|17
|Giveaways
|1
|31
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|14
Noah Dobson's Next Game
- Matchup: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+
