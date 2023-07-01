The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Noah Brown and the Houston Texans opening the year with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Noah Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently not on the injured list.

Noah Brown 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 74 TAR, 43 REC, 555 YDS, 3 TD

Noah Brown Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 71.50 189 61 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.75 306 121 2023 ADP - 882 269

Other Texans Players

Noah Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 5 68 0 Week 2 Bengals 5 5 91 1 Week 3 @Giants 7 5 54 0 Week 4 Commanders 6 3 61 0 Week 5 @Rams 2 1 5 0 Week 6 @Eagles 3 1 10 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 50 0 Week 10 @Packers 4 1 3 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2 2 42 0 Week 13 Colts 2 2 15 0 Week 14 Texans 6 4 85 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 9 6 49 2 Week 16 Eagles 2 1 5 0 Week 17 @Titans 4 1 7 0 Week 18 @Commanders 6 1 10 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 2 2 18 0 Divisional @49ers 2 2 21 0

