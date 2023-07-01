Noah Brown: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Noah Brown and the Houston Texans opening the year with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Noah Brown Injury Status
Brown is currently not on the injured list.
Noah Brown 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|74 TAR, 43 REC, 555 YDS, 3 TD
Noah Brown Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|71.50
|189
|61
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|35.75
|306
|121
|2023 ADP
|-
|882
|269
Noah Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|5
|68
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|5
|5
|91
|1
|Week 3
|@Giants
|7
|5
|54
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|6
|3
|61
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|50
|0
|Week 10
|@Packers
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|6
|4
|85
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|9
|6
|49
|2
|Week 16
|Eagles
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|6
|1
|10
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|2
|2
|21
|0
