Nigeria has the worst odds to top Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +3000. Its first game is on July 20 versus Canada.

Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Nigeria: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +25000 23 4 Odds to Win Group B +3000 22 4

Nigeria: Last World Cup Performance

Asisat Oshoala was the team's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup with one goal.

Bet on Nigeria to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Nigeria: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Canada July 20 10:30 PM ET - - Australia July 27 6:00 AM ET - - Ireland July 31 6:00 AM ET - -

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nigeria Roster

Name Age Number Club Osinachi Ohale 31 3 - Michelle Alozie 26 12 - Ashleigh Plumptre 25 - - Glory Ogbonna 24 4 - Oluwatosin Demehin 21 5 - Onome Ebi 40 - - Rofiat Imuran 19 8 - Yewande Balogun 39 - - Chiamaka Nnadozie 22 16 - Tochukwu Oluehi 36 1 - Halimatu Ayinde 28 18 - Asisat Oshoala 28 8 - Rasheedat Ajibade 23 15 - Uchenna Kanu 26 6 - Christy Ucheibe 22 13 - Toni Payne 28 7 - Ifeoma Onumonu 29 9 - Deborah Abiodun 19 19 - Onyi Echegini 22 18 - Desire Oparanozie 29 - - Gift Monday 21 2 - Esther Okoronkwo 26 - - Francisca Ordega 29 17 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.