The 2023 season kicks off for Nico Collins when the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Nico Collins Injury Status

Collins is currently listed as active.

Check Out Nico Collins NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Nico Collins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 66 TAR, 37 REC, 481 YDS, 2 TD

Nico Collins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 60.10 214 79 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 96.94 161 49 2023 ADP - 148 58

Nico Collins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 3 2 26 0 Week 2 @Broncos 9 4 58 0 Week 3 @Bears 4 2 41 0 Week 4 Chargers 5 3 82 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 6 4 65 0 Week 7 @Raiders 3 3 33 0 Week 10 @Giants 10 5 49 1 Week 11 Commanders 7 5 48 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 9 6 44 0 Week 13 Browns 10 3 35 1

