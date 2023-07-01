At +20000, Nico Collins is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Nico Collins? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nico Collins 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Nico Collins Insights

Collins piled up 37 catches for 481 yards and two TDs last season. He was targeted 66 times, and averaged 48.1 yards.

The Texans threw the ball on 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. Their offense was 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Houston ranked 25th in pass offense (196.7 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (209.3 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (50th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.