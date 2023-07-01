In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Nicholas Morrow and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM ET on Monday. Peruse Morrow's stats in the article below.

Nicholas Morrow Injury Status

Morrow is currently not on the injury report.

Nicholas Morrow 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Nicholas Morrow 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

