The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Neville Hewitt and the Houston Texans opening the year with a tilt against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Neville Hewitt Injury Status

Hewitt is currently listed as active.

Neville Hewitt 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Texans Players

Neville Hewitt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

