Nelson Agholor Injury Status

Agholor is currently not listed as injured.

Nelson Agholor 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 53 TAR, 31 REC, 362 YDS, 2 TD

Nelson Agholor Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 44.20 261 101 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.70 355 137 2023 ADP - 757 244

Nelson Agholor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 5 3 28 0 Week 2 @Steelers 6 6 110 1 Week 3 Ravens 3 2 41 0 Week 4 @Packers 4 3 46 0 Week 5 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 1 2 0 Week 11 Jets 3 2 18 0 Week 12 @Vikings 8 6 65 1 Week 13 Bills 3 2 17 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 10 5 32 0 Week 15 @Raiders 6 1 3 0 Week 17 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 1 0 0 0

