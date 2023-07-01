Nathaniel Dell and the Houston Texans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. If you're seeking Dell's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Nathaniel Dell Injury Status

Dell is currently listed as active.

Check Out Nathaniel Dell NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Nathaniel Dell 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 14 TAR, 10 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD

Nathaniel Dell Fantasy Insights

Among players at the WR position, Dell is currently the 31st-ranked player in fantasy (85th overall), with 16.6 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In two games this season, Dell has been targeted 14 times, with 10 receptions for 106 yards and one TD, resulting in 16.6 fantasy points.

In Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, Dell produced 13.2 fantasy points, tallying seven receptions on 10 targets for 72 yards and one TD.

Other Texans Players

Nathaniel Dell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1

