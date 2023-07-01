At +8000, Nathaniel Dell is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 26th-best in the NFL.

Nathaniel Dell 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +8000 26th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Nathaniel Dell Insights

The Texans, who were 30th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.

Houston ranked 25th in pass offense (196.7 passing yards per game) and 10th in pass defense (209.3 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Texans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY C.J. Stroud +20000 (41st in NFL) Jalen Pitre +15000 (45th in NFL) Derek Stingley Jr. +20000 (51st in NFL) Dameon Pierce +12500 (52nd in NFL) Nico Collins +20000 (75th in NFL) Dalton Schultz +25000 (113th in NFL)

