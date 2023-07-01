The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Nakobe Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles opening the year with a contest against the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Nakobe Dean Injury Status

Dean is currently not on the injury report.

Nakobe Dean 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Eagles Players

Nakobe Dean 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 13 Titans 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

