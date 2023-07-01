Myles Jack is +25000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 71st-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Want to bet on Myles Jack? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Myles Jack 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Myles Jack Insights

Jack helped lead the Steelers' defense last season with 104 tackles and 3.0 TFL in 15 games.

The Eagles owned the ninth-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (241.5 passing yards per game), and they were better defensively, ranking best with just 179.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Philadelphia had the 16th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with 147.6 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Eagles Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jalen Hurts +1100 (3rd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Haason Reddick +2500 (10th in NFL) A.J. Brown +5000 (28th in NFL) DeVonta Smith +10000 (43rd in NFL) D'Andre Swift +12500 (50th in NFL) Myles Jack +25000 (71st in NFL) Dallas Goedert +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.